PSOJ encourages work from home to minimise virus spread

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) is encouraging businesses, where possible, to implement flexible work arrangements in allowing staff members to work from home and reduce movement to decrease the risk of the spread of the virus.

This advice follows the recent spike in the COVID-19 cases.

The PSOJ also commended the work of security forces and health professionals including doctors, nurses and ancillary workers on the front line of COVID-19 for their courageous efforts to keep Jamaica safe.

The organisation noted, however, that Jamaicans must take personal and collective responsibility for our safety and well-being.

“It is impossible to ask our security forces and the Ministry of Health and Wellness to manage the spread of the virus through the enforcement of protocols and restrictions in movement across the length and breadth of Jamaica,” the PSOJ said.

It added that, “We, therefore, as individuals and as communities must take responsibility and ensure that we are observing and practising the infection control protocols, wearing our masks and practising physical distancing to minimise the spread of the virus and to protect the lives of our most vulnerable.”

“We cannot have our cake and eat it; if we are not disciplined as a people, the recovery of the economy will be jeopardised and it will be the average workers and micro and small businesses, that are the most vulnerable, that will bear the pain of reduced economic activity,” the private sector group said.