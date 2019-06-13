PSOJ endorses Byles appointment as BOJ governor
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) has supported the appointment of prominent Richard Byles to the post of Governor of the Bank of Jamaica (BoJ).
Byles' appointment was announced by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke this morning.
He will be taking over from Brian Wynter on August 19, Clarke said.
PSOJ President Howard Mitchell, in a release a short while ago, highlighted that Byles has over four decades of demonstrated innovative, balanced and successful leadership in banking and finance.
“He is a credible candidate with a strong commitment to Jamaica and we are confident that he will bring this same level of expertise and independent thinking to this new role of leading the continued transformation of the Bank of Jamaica,” Mitchell said.
The PSOJ further noted that Byles was honoured by the organisation in 2017 with his induction into the Private Sector Hall of Fame.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy