PSOJ endorses Byles appointment as BOJ governor

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) has supported the appointment of prominent Richard Byles to the post of Governor of the Bank of Jamaica (BoJ).

Byles' appointment was announced by Minister of Finance and the Public Service, Dr Nigel Clarke this morning.

He will be taking over from Brian Wynter on August 19, Clarke said.

PSOJ President Howard Mitchell, in a release a short while ago, highlighted that Byles has over four decades of demonstrated innovative, balanced and successful leadership in banking and finance.

“He is a credible candidate with a strong commitment to Jamaica and we are confident that he will bring this same level of expertise and independent thinking to this new role of leading the continued transformation of the Bank of Jamaica,” Mitchell said.

The PSOJ further noted that Byles was honoured by the organisation in 2017 with his induction into the Private Sector Hall of Fame.