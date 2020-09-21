PSOJ endorses education task force

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) today commended education minister Fayval Williams for the establishment of the Education COVID-19 Management Task Force.

According to the ministry, the task force, which was announced last week, was formed in an effort to help bring greater clarity to the road map for the reopening of schools.

“The E-COVID Task Force will arrive at a consensus on the reopening and management of schools amid the COVID-19 pandemic,” the ministry said.

In a statement today, PSOJ President, Keith Duncan said “the creation of this task force is a positive development as it is effectively a form of social partnership which brings all stakeholders together to devise strategies and the execution of this plan for the reopening of schools.”

“This is an approach that we encourage and endorse as it ensures transparency, engagement, and ownership of the objectives by a cross-section of stakeholders. More importantly, it sends a message to the wider populace that all stakeholders are at the table, providing input in the creation of solutions, most importantly all hands are on deck,” he added.

“We also recognise the use of a risk and data driven evidence-based approach to guide the process of the phased reopening of schools on October 5 based on a vulnerability index and risk ranking measure,” Duncan said.

“These are not normal times and so it will take this type of strategic and inclusive approach to ensure the most appropriate solutions are being implemented for the continuation of teaching, engagement and education of our children,” he added.