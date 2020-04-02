PSOJ launches new COVID-19 Response Fund

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica today announced that, in light of the current COVID-19 pandemic presently affecting Jamaica, it is launching and spearheading a private, public and social sector partnership geared towards mobilizing and distributing resources towards the protection and welfare of the citizens of Jamaica.

The fund, dubbed the PSOJ COVID-19 Jamaica Response Fund, will facilitate donations and contributions of cash towards meeting the needs of citizens and mitigating the threats associated with the pandemic.

It is organized in partnership with PSOJ member and umbrella organisation for the voluntary sector, the Council of Voluntary Social Services (CVSS), along with the Jamaican Money Market Brokers' Joan Duncan Foundation, Sagicor Foundation Jamaica, the American Friends of Jamaica and others.

The move comes on the heels of member companies of the PSOJ, recently joining forces and contributing a total of $150 million to purchase ventilators to outfit the hospitals that have been designated by the Ministry of Health and Wellness to handle the persons infected with the virus.

PSOJ president, Keith Duncan explained that his expectation is for funds raised through this vehicle, to be channelled towards key areas identified by the committee.

“The nation cannot avoid the negative impact of this pandemic on our economy and our people, however, we can all play our part to minimize the impact and save as many lives as possible. This fund will provide a vehicle for us to collectively contribute to food security and health services during these unprecedented times,” he said.

Duncan said that the target raise for the fund is initially $250 million, however, this target may be increased based on the duration and scale of support required.

“We're calling on Jamaicans and friends of Jamaica, home and abroad, to support this fund and help us achieve the target,” he said.

The PSOJ COVID-19 Jamaica Response Fund is open to members of the Jamaican Public and the wider diaspora to contribute.

Donations are being sought internationally through partnership with American Friends of Jamaica (AFJ) who are providing their donation platform through which funds can be contributed via credit card and wire transfer.

US based cheques may also be sent to AFJ so long as the purpose of the donation is duly noted on the document.

Locally, people or companies who want to do local wire transfers are being asked to do so through the CVSS account at National Commercial Bank chequing account number 061-052-429.

Alternately companies and/or individuals can use the CVSS USD account at JMMB – 006000181484.