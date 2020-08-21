PSOJ mourns Anthony 'Tony' Hart
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) says it is deeply saddened by news of the passing of Anthony 'Tony' Hart.
Hart, who was a prominent Montego Bay businessman and philanthropist, died yesterday in hospital about 5:00 am.
His son Mark told OBSERVER ONLINE yesterday that the businessman “died after a bout with pneumonia, which was complicated by heart failure which he has been struggling with for a number of years.” He was 87.
The PSOJ said Hart was an astute businessman, visionary, humanitarian and philanthropist.
“His exceptional legacy will be indivisibly linked to the sustained development of the business sector in Western Jamaica. Through his vision and penchant for innovation, he founded several businesses spanning various sectors that contributed to the economic growth and viability of Montego Bay,” the organisation said in a statement.
Hart also served on several private and public sector boards as Chairman and Director.
He was inducted into the PSOJ's hall of fame in 2013.
“We convey our deepest sympathy to his family, friends and business associates who feel the pain of his loss. He will be dearly missed,” the PSOJ said.
