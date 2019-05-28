PSOJ mourns Seaga's passing

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) says it is deeply saddened at the passing of former Prime Minister Edward Seaga today.

Seaga, who fell ill earlier this month, had his 89th birthday today.

He served as prime minister for nine years, 1980-1989, and as Leader of the Opposition from 1989, when he was defeated at the polls by Michael Manley.

“Mr Seaga's long and distinguished political career and his contribution to Jamaica's cultural, economic and human capital development has left an indelible legacy to the country, “ said Howard Mitchell president of the PSOJ

“The PSOJ extends sincere condolences to his family and loved ones in this time of bereavement. A nation mourns with you.”