PSOJ reiterates call for unified approach to crime problem

KINGSTON, Jamaica— President of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), Keith Duncan has reiterated the call for a unified national approach to the country's crime problem.

In a statement today, Duncan urged members of both political parties to work together to find a solution.

“Jamaica has no more time for the political upmanship, we have had and continue to have a major crisis in our society,” he said.

“Jamaica has been at crisis levels with murder rates of over 1000 per year for the past two decades. Both political parties have been in power for almost equal time over this period. Both have made well intentioned efforts and both have unrelentingly critiqued each other in the public domain while the murders continued unabated while our security forces battled with inadequate tools to effectively contain this epidemic,” he added.

Duncan said that, “Jamaica's social intervention efforts over the this same period under both administrations have not delivered the results as they have been disjointed, not targeted and not monitored and not evaluated for effectiveness.”

“In the meantime, the gang culture has been entrenched in marginalised and depressed communities where the education system and the social intervention efforts have not delivered and the youth became and continue to become easy prey for the gangs due to their hopelessness and not seeing a way out for themselves,” he noted.

“We have to tackle this epidemic united. If we don't we are creating our own demise,” he added.

Pointing to the national consensus signed off by both political parties, the private sector, civil society and the churches, Duncan said, “this crime epidemic which is deep rooted requires a bipartisan, whole of government, national approach.”