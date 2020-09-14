PSOJ supports Cabinet appointments, ready to partner with Government
KINGSTON, Jamaica - The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) says it is commending the current administration on the selection of its Cabinet members.
“We believe the cohort represents an excellent blend of experience and youth,” the PSOJ said in a statement.
“We are particularly happy with the appointment of Fayval Williams as Minister of Education, Youth and Information, with the support of State Minister Robert Morgan, as we recognise that this portfolio requires transformation.
“We also welcome the separation of agriculture and fisheries as this area requires focus, energy and Floyd Green is a good choice with his previous experience in this ministry. The amalgamation of Housing, urban renewal, environment and climate change under Pearnel Charles Jr is another positive appointment.”
The PSOJ said overall, it wishes the new Cabinet and the newly appointed junior ministers success, and, “pledge our support for the prime minister and his team as we move Jamaica forward, united as a people”.
