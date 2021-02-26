PSOJ supports Medical Association's suggestion for drug to treat COVID

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) has thrown its support behind the Medical Association of Jamaica's (MAJ) recommendation that the drug IVERMECTIN be incorporated into the island's COVID-19 management protocols.

“We call on the Government, and particularly the Ministry of Health and Wellness, to urgently move to import supplies of the drug into the country and to authorise its use at the discretion of qualified physicians, for prophylaxis and early therapy to reduce hospitalization, severe disease and death,” the PSOJ said in a statement today.

“All interventions that can be employed to save the lives of Jamaicans must be urgently evaluated and implemented,” it added.

Meanwhile, the PSOJ also welcomed the announcement that 50,000 doses of Astra Zeneca vaccine will be donated by the Indian High Commission.

However, the PSOJ said it remains extremely concerned about the number of hospital admissions and the increase in the number of deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Our hospitals are close to full capacity and the national resources, particularly the human resources, are extremely constrained,” it noted.

The PSOJ therefore urged Jamaicans to continue to observe the COVID 19 infection control protocols – wearing of masks, frequent hand washing and sanitizing and physical distancing when in public spaces.

“We are also recommending that persons get vaccinated when the COVID-19 vaccines become available,” the statement added.