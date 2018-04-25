PSOJ urges public, private sector to partner on developing middle managers

KINGSTON, Jamaica — President of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ), Howard Mitchell says the public and private sectors should work together in developing skilled middle managers for national growth and development.

Mitchell, who was addressing the opening ceremony of the ninth annual “Make Your Mark Consultants Middle Managers Conference” at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel in New Kingston yesterday, referenced a recent article published in The Gleaner, which highlighted that “the Business Process Outsourcing Sector (BPOs) has an urgent need for mid-level management and must be addressed expeditiously”.

With this, he said it is imperative that this sector, which has contributed more than 26,000 jobs in recent years, be allowed to continue its trajectory of growth and increase value added.

“In the context therefore of my observation, we should not merely criticise the State we should all participate in the enhancement of our own welfare,” he added.

Mitchell also urged both the organisers of the conference and the participants to come together to assist the fast-track development of more personnel for supervisory positions in the BPO and other critical growth sectors.

“The initiative of this conference by “Make your Mark Consultants” is admirable, but we can use the momentum of this conference to fashion our input into institutionalising a joint public/private approach to the development of the skill-sets for national development and growth.”

The conference was designed to address the needs of organisations and the middle managers' significant role in adding value.