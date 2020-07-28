PSOJ welcomes education transformation commission
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) says it welcomes Prime Minister Andrew Holness' announcement of the appointment of the High Level Commission on Education Transformation.
In a statement released today, the PSOJ said it has long believed that human capital development is one of the critical pillars on which true economic sustainability will be realised”.
The 14-member commission has been tasked with conducting a comprehensive review and assessment of the country's education system, including its structure and operations and recommend actions for change.
“The formation of this commission, with a diverse and experienced board chaired by the erudite Professor Orlando Patterson, is a step in the right direction,” the statement added.
“We wholeheartedly support the mandate of conducting a comprehensive review and assessment of Jamaica's education system including its structure and operations. More importantly, we anticipate the recommendations of the commission accompanied by an execution plan with deliverables, timelines and key performance metrics that when achieved we are sure will augur well for all Jamaica.”
