Palace closes Sovereign, St James cinemas due to low attendance

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Palace Amusement says its Palace Cineplex located at Sovereign Centre in St Andrew and Multipex theatre in St James will be closed until further notice.

In a message shared to social media today, the company said the closure was brought on by low attendance arising from the fluctuating curfew hours and the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases.

The company said its Carib 5 and Sunshine Palace locations will remain open, operating with COVID-19 safety compliance from the Ministry of Local Government.

The company announced earlier this month that it will soon be opening a drive-in theatre in Kingston.