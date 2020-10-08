Pandemic halts school-based competition shows on TVJ

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Television Jamaica (TVJ) says no new shows will be filmed for its Junior Schools' Challenge Quiz and All Together Sing 2020 seasons due to the community spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the country and the online resumption of school.

The station said the decision was made after multiple options on how to safely stage the competitions were examined. It said that despite stringent physical distancing and gathering restrictions examined, it decided that the safety of the students, teachers, families and communities was of paramount concern, not only inside but also in transit to its studios.

Noting that many schools were committed to participating in the 2020 season of both competitions, the media entity expressed disappointment that the “reality of the rising spread of infections and growing fatalities from the COVID-19 pandemic do not support staging the competitions this year”.

The station said, however, that there will be special archival based seasons for both TVJ's Junior Schools' Challenge Quiz and TVJ's Altogether Sing which it said will still provide rich and engaging broadcast entertainment featuring the nations' youth.

The station further committed to doing its annual scholarship to one talented youngster from this school year cohort despite the halt of the Junior Schools' Challenge Quiz season.

It said the scholarship, for a student moving on to secondary school, will be awarded in summer 2021. Entries will be accepted from schools who confirmed their participation in the aborted 2020 season.