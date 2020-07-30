Pandohie wins second term as JMEA president

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Annual General Meeting of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA) yesterday reelected Richard Pandohie, chief executive officer and managing director of Seprod Limited, as president of the association.

Jerome Miles, general manager of Rainforest Seafoods Limited, has been elected deputy president, while Clover Moodie, chief financial officer of Kingston Wharves ran unopposed as treasurer.

There were 19 nominations for the eight director positions. The board for 2020-2023 comprises: Novelette Deans, general manager, Corporate Affairs & Finance, ARC Manufacturing Limited; Aswad Morgan, director, Morgans Group; Lisa Johnston, corporate affairs manager, Jamaica Producers Group Limited; Marc Frankson, operations manager, Designs by Marc; David Martin, director, Tortuga Caribbean Rum Cake Company Limited; Alicia Bogues, head of Marketing and Regional Development, CB Foods Limited; P Andrew Gray, managing director, Gray's Pepper; and John O Minott, Jr, general manager, Jamaica Standard Products Company Limited.

Pandohie, in his acceptance speech, highlighted that at the core of the JMEA's philosophy is creating a better Jamaica by striking the right balance between business and social objectives.

As the association closes a chapter and starts a new one, he said, the focus will be on helping its members and the economy to a path of recovery from COVID-19.

"The JMEA will continue to advocate for ways to diversify the economic base with a focus on value-added exports, driving equitable and inclusive growth for our people," he said.