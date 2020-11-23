Paralympic training facilities get $2-m boost

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Paralympic Association (JPA) is upgrading the facilities of its clubhouse, the basketball court and the swimming pool at its home at the Sir John Golding Rehabilitation Centre in Kingston.

The association said the upgrades, which are being done at a cost of $2.3 million, was made possible with the financial support of Surgix Limited.

The JPA said it will result in far more comfortable and functional training facilities that will assist athletes, across disciplines, in preparing for local and international competitions.

JPA Director, Winfield Boban, who is the head honcho of Surgix Limited and spearheading the refurbishing, was commended by JPA President, Christopher Samuda, who said, "Winfield is demonstrating the humanity and conviction that characterise the Paralympic movement and is building hope, cementing dreams and demonstrating faith in the abilities of our athletes to become the best versions of themselves. The clubhouse, from ever since, has been the home of Paralympic leaders and achievers and houses our gym facilities. Surgix is now a part of its character and will be of its history.”

Surgix is currently building a covered and shaded area by the swimming pool to provide a rest area for the athletes and also a concrete walkway, which will provide greater and easier access for wheelchair persons, the association said.

It is also upgrading the basketball court, modernising the lighting and ventilation systems, refurbishing bathroom and changing rooms facilities and landscaping, it added.

“Surgix believes in partnerships and is committed to our para athletes and, in that regard, all of the upgrades and enhancements done to date have been at our expense. Our athletes are ambassadors and we must do everything to assist them in raising the bar and flag higher" Director Boban said.

JPA's Sport Manager, Neville Sinclair, who is also a retired Paralympian, added that "I am very pleased anytime with anything that is done to inspire our athletes to do better, to make their mark and bring glory to Jamaica."

The initiative is also part of the strategic plan of the JPA to commercialise its facilities and make them accessible to the community, which continues to support the association and its athletes.