Paramount Trading explains COVID-19 sales policy
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The management of Paramount Trading (Jamaica) Limited says it has implemented policies to manage the quantities of products sold to each of its customers.
In a release today, Paramount Trading said it remains wholly committed to the satisfaction of its customers. However, it added that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to interruptions in international trade, which have affected the supply of some of its raw materials.
Paramount is a supplier of food and industrial chemical raw materials.
Managing Director Hugh Graham noted that there is a serious shortage of raw materials on the world market, and as such the company is trying to manage the distribution of its products.
"This supply matter has become one of national concern and the company has been in dialogue with the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries to discuss its role in supporting the national response to the COVID-19 outbreak," he said.
Paramount Jamaica said that in light of this reality, it has implemented policies to manage the quantities of products sold to each customer.
“We are aware that this policy has affected some of our customers who desire to purchase unusually large quantities of our products. However, we ask for your cooperation and understanding at this time, as we do our best to satisfy the national demands,” Graham said.
He added that Paramount Trading further notes that, although hand sanitizers are helpful in the control of the COVID-19 spread, “We are encouraging all persons to practice regular and correct hand washing techniques with soap; maintain social distance; and to follow the prevention directives given by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.”
Paramount Jamaica was responding to a call from the president of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA), Richard Pandohie, that the current challenging period requires all key stakeholders to ensure that Jamaica responds decisively and collaboratively.
The JMEA President noted that Paramount and similar local manufacturers have now become critical providers to many essential services, and implored persons engaging in hoarding and price gouging to desist from this practice.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy