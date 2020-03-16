Paramount Trading explains COVID-19 sales policy

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The management of Paramount Trading (Jamaica) Limited says it has implemented policies to manage the quantities of products sold to each of its customers.

In a release today, Paramount Trading said it remains wholly committed to the satisfaction of its customers. However, it added that the COVID-19 pandemic has led to interruptions in international trade, which have affected the supply of some of its raw materials.

Paramount is a supplier of food and industrial chemical raw materials.

Managing Director Hugh Graham noted that there is a serious shortage of raw materials on the world market, and as such the company is trying to manage the distribution of its products.

"This supply matter has become one of national concern and the company has been in dialogue with the Ministry of Industry, Commerce, Agriculture and Fisheries to discuss its role in supporting the national response to the COVID-19 outbreak," he said.

Paramount Jamaica said that in light of this reality, it has implemented policies to manage the quantities of products sold to each customer.

“We are aware that this policy has affected some of our customers who desire to purchase unusually large quantities of our products. However, we ask for your cooperation and understanding at this time, as we do our best to satisfy the national demands,” Graham said.

He added that Paramount Trading further notes that, although hand sanitizers are helpful in the control of the COVID-19 spread, “We are encouraging all persons to practice regular and correct hand washing techniques with soap; maintain social distance; and to follow the prevention directives given by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.”

Paramount Jamaica was responding to a call from the president of the Jamaica Manufacturers and Exporters Association (JMEA), Richard Pandohie, that the current challenging period requires all key stakeholders to ensure that Jamaica responds decisively and collaboratively.

The JMEA President noted that Paramount and similar local manufacturers have now become critical providers to many essential services, and implored persons engaging in hoarding and price gouging to desist from this practice.