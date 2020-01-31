Parent-Teacher Association condemns recent attacks on teachers

KINGSTON, Jamaica—The National Parent-Teacher Association (NPTAJ) today condemned the recent acts of violence against teachers in the nation's schools.

The NPTAJ described Saturday's murder of teacher and Dean of Discipline at Vauxhall High School, Carl Samuels, as “callous and brutal” adding that the uptick in violence had to be curbed.

“The alarming rate at which violence has increased over the past few months across all sectors of society is cause for serious concern,” the association said in a statement.

The NPTAJ called on the security forces to “do everything in their powers to bring the perpetrators of this heinous crime to justice.”

The association also expressed concern about an incident which occurred at Cornwall College where the dean of discipline was attacked by a group of men, including a parent.

The NPTAJ said it fully supported the decision of the Cornwall College Parent Teachers Association in condemning the incident.

“We as parents are the first role models our children see and emulate, and as such, it is extremely important that we live up to our roles and responsibilities. As parents and guardians, it is our duty to ensure that our students and ourselves understand and maintain the school rules and code of conduct,” the statement read.

“Our parents and guardians are being reminded that protocols exist in all schools to handle matters of discipline and other issues, and we must allow for due process to resolve our concerns. If a parent has a concern needs to be escalated, then we ask that you engage your PTA executive body to assist you, as every PTA should have a representative on all school boards,” the association added.

In the meantime, the NPTAJ extended condolences to Samuel's wife, family and the entire Vauxhall school community.

The association also announced that the Vauxhall High School PTA will be staging a silent protest at the school's gate on Monday, February 3 starting at 7:00 am for approximately an hour in support of the nation's teachers.

There will also be a candlelight ceremony from 1:00 pm to 4:00 pm which will include students.