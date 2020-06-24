Parents can register online to access PEP results
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Parents and guardians will be able register on an online portal to access students' Primary Exit Profile (PEP) results.
The student placement and scores will be available on Friday, June 26 at 4:00 pm.
Acting Chief Education Officer in the Ministry of Education, Youth and Information, Dr Kasan Troupe, made the disclosure today.
The special parent portal, called the DEAMS Performance Information System (DPIS) can be accessed via the link www.parent.dpisonline.com.
Dr Troupe said that the site is designed to present “parent reports” to all parents and guardians of students who are transitioning from primary-level institutions to high schools.
“Over 39,000 parents and guardians would have been provided with a welcome letter bearing login credentials and directions on how to activate their accounts. The login credentials should have been sent to all primary-level institutions by Tuesday (June 23), and should be distributed to all parents before Thursday (June 25),” she said.
Parents will be required to visit the parent portal online using the unique login credentials provided by the ministry and follow the instructions.
They will be prompted to create a new password to ensure confidentiality and will only be able to access information for their child or ward.
Dr Troupe pointed out that the necessary mechanisms will be in place to ensure that the system stands up to the flood of parents and guardians trying to access scores and placements.
The online portal is in addition to the usual channels available for accessing students' PEP scores and placements.
