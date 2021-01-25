Parents upset about late start of classes at St Aloysius Primary

KINGSTON, Jamaica — There is some confusion outside of the downtown Kingston based St Aloysius Primary School where face to face classes are set to resume this morning.

Parents are complaining that they were told that their children should be in class by 7:00 am but at 7:30 am, they were just being admitted for temperature checks and hand sanitisation.

"I hope it doesn't stay like this for the entire week," one frustrated mother told OBSERVER ONLINE.

