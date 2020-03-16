Parish agricultural shows cancelled

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Agricultural Society (JAS) says it has cancelled its upcoming agricultural shows to prevent the facilitation of large public gatherings that could potentially spread the new coronavirus.

The JAS said a decision was taken to cancel the following shows:

St Ann Agricultural Show – March 27

Montpelier Agricultural Show – April 13

St Mary Agricultural Shows – April 13.

The society said the feasibility of hosting other agricultural shows will be assessed and the public further advised accordingly.