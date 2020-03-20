Parish courts to suspend sittings

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The parish courts across the island have implemented new measures aimed at discouraging public gathering and promoting social distancing, effective Monday, March 23.

The measures follow a meeting with the senior judges of the parish courts, where the concerns of the staff on the frontlines were highlighted.

The additional measures are as follows:

Suspension of all sittings/hearings

All sittings and hearings will be suspended from March 23 until April 20, save and except for matters deemed by the judge to be fit for hearing during this period.

Information concerning matters which were to be heard during the period March 23 and April 17 will be published at the courts, in the printed press and the websites.

Matters in relation to domestic violence, maintenance collections and payments, breaches of the Quarantine Act and certain matters involving children will always be treated as emergency matters.

In civil matters, no trials are to take place. Judgments in default may continue with the discretion of the judge having regard to all the circumstances.

All Senior parish court judges are to put in place a schedule which will ensure reduced service for members of the public. In the parishes of Trelawny and Clarendon, senior parish court judges and judges of the Family Courts are to coordinate their schedules to ensure someone is always available for emergency matters arising in the Family Court jurisdiction.

Emergency Call Centre

An emergency call centre has been set up using some of the straight lines to the courts. Personnel from Court Administration Division (CAD) will answer these lines and contact the court administrator for information in relation to each caller. The numbers being used as the emergency numbers are: 876-926-3750, 876-613-8800 and 876-754-8337. All staff members are encouraged to answer their phones during this time and also return calls where necessary.

Bail

All persons on bail will have their bail extended until their next court date, which will be announced on the court websites and through the press.

Drug Treatment Courts

All matters before the Drug Treatment Courts are to be adjourned for a date in the future.

Criminal Courts

All sittings of the court are to be suspended until April 20, 2020. Guilty pleas are to be facilitated.

Spirit Licenses

Applicants for spirit licenses need not turn up for court. Applicants should be advised of the outcome of their applications by phone. For applications not granted, the application is to be heard at the next sitting.

Family Services for Parish and Family Courts

Counselling matters are to be facilitated by phone (for existing clients) where possible or suspended until further notice. A counsellor should be available in case of an emergency.

Declaration of paternity and custody matters are to be suspended until further notice.

The courts will continue to hear domestic violence matters.

Maintenance payments will still be made. Therefore, payments will continue to be facilitated into the courts.

Traffic Court

All matters for trial are to be adjourned for a future date. Guilty pleas should be facilitated.

Night Court

All night court hearings are postponed with immediate effect. Affected persons can call the hotlines for the new dates and for further information.

For more information on new court dates visit: www.supremecourt.gov.jm, cad.gov.jm and www.parishcourt.gov.jm.