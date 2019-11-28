Parliament's Sexual Harassment Committee wants to hear from artistes, Church and security guards

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Jamaica's music industry will be among the areas to be probed by a joint select committee (JSC) of parliament, which is reviewing the new Sexual Harassment Bill.

This was confirmed today by the chairperson of the committee, Olivia “Babsy” Grange, as the committee had its first meeting at Gordon House.

The issue was raised by Government Senator Saphire Longmore, who asked whether or not the music industry would be involved in the process.

Grange acknowledged the idea, and the need to target some specific organisations within the sector, including the Jamaica Federation of Musicians (JFM). She also suggested the need to include the Church.

Senator Longmore also raised the issue of the inclusion of security guards in the deliberations.

Government Senator Kavan Gayle responded that while it is difficult to organise the security guards to participate in such activities, the Jamaica Confederation of Trade Unions could be called in to make a presentation, as well as the Jamaica Employers Federation.

Members also suggested that the Jamaica Constabulary Force, University of the West Indies' students' bodies, the Norman Manley Law School, and the Centre for Investigation of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse, be called.

“There was a time when (sexual harassment was only seen as a problem in the workplace but, based on recent incidents, the extension into schools…and we should invite as one of the key ministries the Ministry of Education,” agreed Senator Gayle, who is also President of the Bustamante Industrial Trade Union (BITU).

“Of course, we have to reach far and wide, because we don't want to after we have gone through all our discussions, you have people out there saying we didn't know this, we didn't know that; because this is a very sensitive Bill and it is going to impact on some of the things we take for granted. It is important that we even get to the grassroots, so they understand what this bill is about,” Grange said.

The committee will resume meetings in January after a period of requesting submissions from public bodies and individuals.

Balford Henry