Parliament reopens after sanitisation
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Houses of Parliament says its offices have reopened following an intensive cleaning following the news that the political ombudsman tested positive for COVID-19.
According to a statement issued today, the measure was undertaken because the ombudsman's office interacts closely with parliamentary personnel.
“The Houses of Parliament wishes to remind the public that tours of the Parliament have been suspended and that access to the Parliamentary Library has been restricted to telephone and e-mail requests,” a statement read.
“Researchers are encouraged to contact the Parliamentary Library at (876) 922-0200 or by email at clerk@japarliament.gov.jm. Material will be transmitted in electronic formats,” it added.
The Houses of Parliament also urged members of the public to follow the guidelines posted by the Ministry of Health and Wellness and to take all necessary precautions to prevent transmission of the COVID-19 virus.
