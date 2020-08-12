Parliament to be dissolved tomorrow. What does it mean?

Dissolution refers to the official end of a parliamentary term (lasting up to five years). Although the Parliament has been dissolved, the prime minister and other ministers and the leader of the Opposition will continue in their respective roles until the governor-general makes new appointments. (See Sections 71 and 80 of the Constitution of Jamaica.) The president and deputy president, and speaker and deputy speaker also continue to hold office until new members are elected to those offices. (See Sections 42(4)(b) and 43 (4)(b) of the Constitution of Jamaica.) At dissolution, as with prorogation, all activities of both Houses come to a halt, including activities of all sessional and select committees. Matters on the table of both Houses “fall off” and there is no possibility for revival in the next Parliament; all matters that were outstanding at dissolution would have to be laid afresh and addressed as new matters. This is in keeping with the doctrine of parliamentary sovereignty, whereby one Parliament cannot bind or be bound by the actions of another Parliament. Prorogation refers to the end of the parliamentary session, usually at the end of the legislative year. Matters on the table of both Houses at prorogation may be revived in the successive session.

