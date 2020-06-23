Parliament votes to extend SOE in Kingston Western and Central

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A motion to extend the state of emergency (SOE) recently declared in the Kingston Western and Kingston Central police divisions was approved in Parliament this evening.

Forty-four members voted to extend the SOE.

Prime Minister Andrew Holness declared a state of emergency in the divisions on June 14. It was to last for an initial period of 14 days.

Holness said the SOE was implemented due to increased criminal activities in the two divisions since the start of the year.