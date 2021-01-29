Parliamentarians pay tribute to Tropical Tours founder, Ralph Smith

KINGSTON, Jamaica— Minister of Tourism Edmund Bartlett and People's National Party (PNP) spokesperson on housing, transport and works, Mikael Phillips have both expressed condolences to the family of tourism and transportation pioneer, Ralph Smith.

Smith, who reportedly died this morning, was a former member of the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) and past president of the Jamaica Association of Tour Operators (JATO).

He also founded Tropical Tours, which is one of the largest transportation companies in the island's tourism sector, more than 45 years ago.

He is also credited for introducing several leading international tour operators to the island such as First Choice/ TUI, Hotel Plan, Maxi Tours and Maxi Coverage Company Sun Wing.

In separate statements both Bartlett and Phillips noted that Smith was considered by as a pioneer of modern ground transportation.

“I was very saddened to learn about the passing of Ralph Smith. We will never forget his kindness and invaluable contributions,” Bartlett said.

“On behalf of the Government of Jamaica, I offer my sincere condolences to the entire Smith family. I pray that the love of those around you will provide some comfort and support during this period of grief,” he added.

Speaking on behalf of the PNP, Phillips said Smith's “shining example was one which should be emulated by the entire transport sector.”

“Although saddened by his passing, we want to register our profound appreciation and gratitude for his service to the nation - which honoured him in 2005 with the Order of Distinction (Commander Class),” he said.

“He was from a special group of Jamaicans who believed in service and it reflected not only in the management of Tropical Tours but in his contribution to the city of Montego Bay and Jamaica,” Phillips added.

“Mr Smith was a brilliant businessman. His passion for tourism and the transportation industry is truly unmatched. I am certain his legacy will live on for years to come. I pray that his soul will be at peace with our Heavenly Father,” Bartlett added.