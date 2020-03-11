Parliamentary tours suspended

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Houses of Parliament is informing the public that all tours of the Parliament by schools and other groups have been suspended until further notice.

The public will be advised when these resume.

The suspension is a precautionary measure in light of Jamaica's first confirmed case of COVID-19, and in adherence to guidelines issued by the Ministry of Health and Wellness regarding public gatherings.

Teachers and students are being encouraged to download resources for students from the Parliament's website, www.japarliament.gov.jm, and follow Parliamentary proceedings through the following media:

Public Broadcasting Corporation of Jamaica cable channel

PBC Jamaica Facebook page and YouTube channel

Jamaica Information Service website.

The Houses of Parliament further urged members of the public to take the necessary precautions and follow the guidelines posted by the Ministry of Health and Wellness.