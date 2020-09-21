Parties have until October 3 to remove campaign signs - ombudsman
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Political Ombudsman, Donna Parchment-Brown says all candidates who participated in the September 3 general election have until October 3 to complete the removal of all campaign materials.
Noting that the campaign period is over, the ombudsman said “I call on the chairmen and general secretaries of the parties to make arrangements and give instructions to ensure urgent and complete clean up.”
“This will allow Jamaicans to enjoy Heritage month free of political graffiti on walls, side walks, roads and directional signs and other materials,” Parchment-Brown said in a statement.
“Please note that billboards, signs, etc were only permitted on private or public property with the permission of the owner,” she noted.
“Light posts and community signs with pictures, messages and political colours must be cleaned,” she added.
The ombudsman called on the City Managers of the Municipal Corporations and the NSWMA to enforce the rules re signage and littering to help clean up the island by October 3.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy