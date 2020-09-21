Parties have until October 3 to remove campaign signs - ombudsman

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The Political Ombudsman, Donna Parchment-Brown says all candidates who participated in the September 3 general election have until October 3 to complete the removal of all campaign materials.

Noting that the campaign period is over, the ombudsman said “I call on the chairmen and general secretaries of the parties to make arrangements and give instructions to ensure urgent and complete clean up.”

“This will allow Jamaicans to enjoy Heritage month free of political graffiti on walls, side walks, roads and directional signs and other materials,” Parchment-Brown said in a statement.

“Please note that billboards, signs, etc were only permitted on private or public property with the permission of the owner,” she noted.

“Light posts and community signs with pictures, messages and political colours must be cleaned,” she added.

The ombudsman called on the City Managers of the Municipal Corporations and the NSWMA to enforce the rules re signage and littering to help clean up the island by October 3.