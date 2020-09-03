Parties planning scaled down post-election celebrations
KINGSTON, Jamaica — The island's two major political parties seem to be planning scaled down post-election activities for this evening at their respective headquarters.
While there has been no official word yet from either the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) or the People's National Party (PNP) on how they will mark the results of the election, particularly the victor, there was heightened activity at both headquarters a short while ago.
At the JLP's Belmont Road headquarters, a state-of-the-art temperature checking and sanitisation machine has been installed at the entrance which everyone has to go through to enter the property.
There is no stage erected, but media crews have been directed to the main conference room where they have been installing their equipment.
A similar state-of-the-art temperature checking and sanitisation machine is at the entrance of the PNP's Old Hope Road headquarters, with visitors required to pass through it to enter.
The entrance to the building has been decorated with the balcony serving as a small stage, with audio and lighting crews busy setting up their systems.
Amid a surge in coronavirus cases in the last two weeks, both parties have been unable to definitively state what plans are in place to maintain the Ministry of Health and Wellness' protocols post-election.
The country has recorded more than 2,600 cases with more than 1,600 currently active. Twenty-four COVID-19-related deaths have been recorded.
Calls have mounted on several social media platforms where users have beseeched both parties to forego traditional celebrations and instead commit to hosting a virtual rally for victory or concession speeches.
But supporters of both parties today told OBSERVER ONLINE that they intend to travel to their headquarters to celebrate once it is clear that they have secured a victory.
Arthur Hall
