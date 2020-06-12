Party is united, says PNP
KINGSTON, Jamaica—President of the People's National Party (PNP), Dr Peter Phillips, yesterday met with the 15 Opposition Members of Parliament (MPs) who last month wrote to the party leader requesting a meeting.
In a letter dated May 28, 2020, the group said there has not been a meeting between Phillips and the group since they received news of his cancer diagnosis.
According to a statement from the PNP “the meeting was characterised by frank and constructive dialogue.”
“There was a reaffirmation of the need for unity in the party and for all to work together to secure a PNP victory,” the statement added.
The party said that during the meeting, it was agreed that based on the current socio-economic “deterioration in the country, that the continued progress of the Jamaican people requires a PNP administration.”
According to the PNP, there will be continued discussions to ensure that all members of the party are included in the upcoming campaign and within the structures of the party.
