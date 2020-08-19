Party leaders commit to Code of Conduct
KINGSTON, Jamaica— Prime Minister and Leader of the Jamaica Labour Party Andrew Michael Holness and Opposition Leader and President of the People's National Party are now at Emancipation Park for the joint signing of a certificate signifying their commitment as party leaders, to adhere to the Agreement and Declaration on Political Conduct. The code, originally signed in 2005 binds all political parties and officials.
By their symbolic signing, the leaders are calling on their candidates, party officials, members and supporters to uphold wholeheartedly the terms of the Code.
The event is hosted by Patricia Dunwell, Custos Rotulorum for St Andrew and Political Ombudsman Donna Parchment Brown.
The Jamaica Observer's Naphtali Junior captured the first picture as the leaders greeted each other.
