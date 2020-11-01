Party promoter charged, 43 people warned

ST CATHERINE, Jamaica — A party promoter was charged with breaches of the Noise Abatement Act and 43 people warned for breaches of the Disaster Risk Management (DRM) Regulations at a party in Hellshire, St Catherine yesterday.

The party promoter has since been identified as 22-year-old Shavoy May of Portmore in the parish.

Reports are that lawmen carried out several operations in Hellshire between 6:30 pm and 9:00 pm. During one of the operations, 43 people were found at a party and warned for prosecution, the police said.

May is scheduled to appear in the St Catherine Parish Court on Tuesday, November 17.