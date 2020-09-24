Partygoers attack police after refusing to go home

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Patrons at a party in Seaview Gardens last night attacked police officers who went to the area to shut down the event that was being held in contravention of the Noise Abatement Act and the Disaster Risk Management Act.

Some time after 11:00 pm, the officers went to the community where over 200 patrons were in attendance at the party, which is said to have gotten underway at 9:00 pm, an hour after the start of the nightly curfew imposed by the Government to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The party promoter was instructed to turn off the sound and the patrons instructed to disperse to their homes in accordance with the law.

They however refused and threw stones and other missiles at the police officers, injuring some. One of the officers suffered head injuries and received several stitches. He was treated and released.

A number of people were arrested.

In the same incident, a group of women attacked a female police officer and tore off her uniform. Four of them were arrested and charged with the offence.

COVID-19 restrictions currently in place prohibit party permits from being distributed and limit gatherings to 15 people maximum. A daily islandwide curfew that runs from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am the next day is also in place.