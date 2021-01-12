Partygoers vandalise police vehicle in Portland

PORTLAND, Jamaica — The police are reporting that a service vehicle was vandalised on Sunday when officers attempted to shutdown an illegal party in Portland.

The police said the incident took place in Sandshore district, Manchioneal shortly after 10:00 pm.

According to the police, over 150 people were in attendance at the social gathering which is currently not permitted under the Disaster Risk Management Act. There is also a 10:00 pm curfew in place.