Passenger dies in airport immigration hall
MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica— The Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported that a traveller passed away in the immigration hall at the Sangster International Airport shortly upon arrival to the island today.
The deceased is a 62-year-old Jamaican woman who arrived on the Delta Airways flight from Atlanta, USA.
The ministry said that health personnel on site made resuscitation efforts; however, the woman was pronounced dead at the Cornwall Regional Hospital at approximately 2:36 pm.
Minister of Health and Wellness Dr Christopher Tufton has expressed his “most profound regret at the passing of the traveller” and has shared his condolences.
Arrangements are being made for the passenger's direct family members to access counselling.
