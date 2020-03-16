Passengers on AA 1349 and C'bean Airlines flight 414 urged to make contact

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Government is making an appeal to passengers who arrived on two separate flights to call the COVID-19 response hotline.

The flights are American Airlines flight 1349 from New York, JFK Airport into Montego Bay at 9:53 am on Wednesday, March 11; and Caribbean Airlines flight 414 from Barbados and Port of Spain, Trinidad into Kingston at 10:05 am on Sunday, March 1.

The appeal came via a Twitter post by tourism consultant Delano Seiveright.

He asked these passengers to call 888-ONE-LOVE, e-mail covid19@moh.gov.jm, and/or inbox @themohwgovjm or @christufton on Twitter for further guidance.

Seiveright made an impassioned plea for passengers on the flights to come forward and pointed out that the Government is utilising all means necessary to get the information out as quickly as possible.