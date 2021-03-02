Passing of Bunny Wailer, the end of an era — VP Records

KINGSTON, Jamaica — VP Records says the global reggae fraternity will recognise the passing of Neville O'Riley Livingston, better known as Bunny Wailer, as the end of an era.

Bunny, the last surviving member of the Wailers core trio, with Bob Marley and Peter Tosh, passed away today at 73.

Bunny Wailer was a singer, songwriter, and percussionist, an activist, and an icon of reggae music. He was a three-time Grammy Award winner for his albums 'Time Will Tell – A Tribute to Bob Marley,' (1991) 'Crucial! Roots Classics' (1995) and 'Hall of Fame: A Tribute to Bob Marley's 50th Anniversary' (1997).

In a statement today, VP Records said his achievements and impact on reggae music are monumental and his voice will be sorely missed.

“Beyond his achievements and musical accolades, Bunny was a friend to the Chin Family and VP Records. The family and staff send deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” the statement said.

"We know Bunny Wailer from our time in Jamaica, but became closer friends as the years went on," said Patricia 'Miss Pat' Chin.

She added that "He did a lot of great work in a short time and used his gifts to bring beautiful music to the world. Though we mourn his passing, we celebrate his life."