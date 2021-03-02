Passing of Bunny Wailer, the end of an era — VP Records
KINGSTON, Jamaica — VP Records says the global reggae fraternity will recognise the passing of Neville O'Riley Livingston, better known as Bunny Wailer, as the end of an era.
Bunny, the last surviving member of the Wailers core trio, with Bob Marley and Peter Tosh, passed away today at 73.
Bunny Wailer was a singer, songwriter, and percussionist, an activist, and an icon of reggae music. He was a three-time Grammy Award winner for his albums 'Time Will Tell – A Tribute to Bob Marley,' (1991) 'Crucial! Roots Classics' (1995) and 'Hall of Fame: A Tribute to Bob Marley's 50th Anniversary' (1997).
In a statement today, VP Records said his achievements and impact on reggae music are monumental and his voice will be sorely missed.
“Beyond his achievements and musical accolades, Bunny was a friend to the Chin Family and VP Records. The family and staff send deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” the statement said.
"We know Bunny Wailer from our time in Jamaica, but became closer friends as the years went on," said Patricia 'Miss Pat' Chin.
She added that "He did a lot of great work in a short time and used his gifts to bring beautiful music to the world. Though we mourn his passing, we celebrate his life."
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaper-login
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy