Passing out parade for 148 constables at Harman Barracks today

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) is scheduled to conduct a passing out parade and awards ceremony for 148 trainee constables this afternoon at the National Police College of Jamaica, Harman Barracks Campus in Kingston.

According to a JCF advisory, in attendance at the 4:30 pm ceremony will be National Security Minister, Dr Horace Chang; Commissioner of Police, Major General Antony Anderson; members of the Police High Command, and other specially invited guests.