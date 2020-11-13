Pastor accused of assaulting church sister offered bail

KINGSTON, Jamaica — A Kingston-based pastor was today offered bail in the sum of $700,000, in a case where he is answering charges of rape and grievous sexual assault.

He is being represented by Peter Champagnie QC and Richard Lynch.

It is alleged that the pastor and his church sister would have several counselling sessions together. During the sessions he poured olive oil on his fingers and digitally penetrated her.

Thereafter, he allegedly had sexual intercourse with her without her consent.

The allegations were strongly denied by the attorneys in the bail application; and it was pointed out that the complainant took almost five years to make a report. The matter was heard in the Corporate Area Criminal Court, and the pastor is set to return on December 7.

It is alleged that these sexual acts took place between 2009 to 2015.