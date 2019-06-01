Patrae Rowe elected new chairman of Police Federation

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Sergeant Patrae Rowe has been elected the new Chairman of the Jamaica Police Federation.

Rowe previously held the post of General Secretary, which will now be filled by Constable Tameca Thomas.

The two were elected at the organisation's 76th Annual Joint Central Conference on Thursday evening.

Outgoing Chairman, Corporal Arleen McBean, who was in March reinstated in the position following an order by the Supreme Court, will remain a member of the eight-member Central Executive Committee.

McBean had been removed as Chairman following a no-confidence vote on January 29.