Patrick Robinson elected Honorary President of American Society of International Law

KINGSTON, Jamaica— International Court of Justice judge, Patrick Robinson has been elected Honorary President of the American Society of International Law for the period 2020 - 2021.

The society, which focuses on the study of international law, is the oldest and largest body of its kind in the world.

Robinson is only the second non-United States citizen and the second person of African descent to be elected to the post.

Robinson, who is a former member of the International Law Commission, is also a former member and President of the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights. He was also a member and President of the International Criminal Tribunal for the former Yugoslavia, where he presided over the trial of late Serbian President Slobodan Milosevic.

In addition to the many areas of its work fostering the study of international law, the American Society of International Law is also well known for its quarterly publication of the American Journal of International Law, which is widely regarded as one of the best journals in the field of international law.

Its publication, International Legal Materials, is also highly valued.

Membership of the society, which is about 4,000, stretches far and wide and is drawn from over 100 countries with 40 per cent coming from outside the United States. Robinson became a member of the society in 1972 and was made an Honorary Member in 2011.