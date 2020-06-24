Patriots claim HEART Trust director campaigning for JLP

KINGSTON, Jamaica — The People's National Party (PNP) young professionals affiliate, the Patriots is alleging that a director of HEART Trust/ NTA has been "actively campaigning" for the Jamaica Labor Party in Central Manchester and says the prime minister and the minister of education should resign as a result.

The group didn't name the individual accused but said it had documentary evidence to support the allegation.

Making its argument, the Patriots cited the Staff Orders for the Public Service 2004, section 4.2.6, which states;

• “Officers are expressly forbidden to engage in any type of partisan political activity in any elections at any level;

• In exercise of official duties, no service, or benefit should be denied or provided to anyone on the basis of partisan political affiliation”.

The organisation also pointed to the HEART Trust/NTA Conduct and Disciplinary Policy which provides guidance for engagement in political activities.

It states: “Employees shall not participate actively on behalf of any political party or candidate in parliamentary elections, or any municipal/parish council during working hours in accordance with the Staff Orders.”

Said the PNP affiliate: “These types of flagrant flouting of the established rules that govern the civil service without redress supports the theory that this government has no care for the rule of law and good governance.”

The organisation said that to allow the alleged breach to go unchecked translates to "barefaced contempt for the law" and an insult to the Jamaican people.