Paulwell elected PNP chairman, Campbell to become general secretary

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Phillip Paulwell has been elected chairman of the People's National Party (PNP), while Dr Dayton Campbell won the bid to replace Julian Robinson as the party's general secretary.

Voting for the two posts took place earlier today on the grounds of Jamaica College in St Andrew.

Paulwell was up against Angela Brown Burke and the other candidate for the post of general secretary was Raymond Pryce.

A total of 288 delegates voted in the election.

Paulwell got 153 votes to Brown Burke’s 133, while Campbell received 148 votes and Pryce got 139.

More information later.