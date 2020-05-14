Paulwell gets legal support for family of man allegedly killed by JDF soldier

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Member of Parliament for East Kingston and Port Royal, Phillip Paulwell, says he has retained legal and medical services for the family of JeVaughn Duhaney, the man who was allegedly killed by a Jamaica Defence Force (JDF) soldier last Saturday.

It is reported that about 7:45 pm, Duhaney and a woman were on the veranda of his home, when a bullet from the gun of the soldier reportedly hit the woman before it hit Duhaney, killing him.

The soldiers were part of a team patrolling the east Kingston area during the COVID-19 curfew .

“Justice needs to be served for this young man. This is a very sad and unfortunate situation and we need to stand with our people in these challenging times,” Paulwell said.

Paulwell said he is encouraged by the investigations from both the Independent Investigations Commission (INDECOM) and the JDF, which are conducting separate probes into the incident.

He, however, urged INDECOM, in particular, to move quickly to conclude its fact-finding so that the matter can be appropriately addressed.

"This very unfortunate incident does not generally reflect on the good work that the security forces are doing in the communities or lessen my appreciation for the service being provided by the hard working members of JCF and JDF," Paulwell said.

The MP said he visited Duhaney's family yesterday and expressed his condolences.

“The family needs all the support of the community and wider society. I am personally distraught by the situation and the entire community is in pain."

He said every effort must be made to preserve the lives of citizens as the nation combats the COVID-19 pandemic.

“If we are told to stay at home and even there, our safety is not guaranteed, we are in deep trouble,” he added.