Paulwell urges PNP Region 3 delegates to rally behind Lisa

KINGSTON, Jamaica — Vice President of the People’s National Party (PNP), Phillip Paulwell, has written to the party’s delegates comprising the powerful Region Three, which he chaired for 12 years, to vote for Lisa Hanna when they go to the polls tomorrow to elect the party’s sixth president.

Hanna will face off with fellow Comrade Mark Golding for the party’s top job when just over 3,350 delegates vote across the island tomorrow.

In his letter to the delegates, Paulwell said this is a critical period for the PNP as the defeat in the September 3, general election was due to disunity, failure to expand the base, and attract new and younger voters.

“Over 140,000 PNP supporters of the past did not vote. In January, at a forum with Pollster Don Anderson, it was discussed with our candidates/campaign managers that there was a perception of disorder and disunity and that our traditional base was not tuned in. The pollster warned then that the party was heading for defeat if this perception continued,” Paulwell revealed.

He said even though several things were done to change this perception, the remnants of the 2019 leadership challenge, led by Peter Bunting and chaired by Golding of Rise United persisted.

“The situation worsened when some MPs (Members of Parliament) wrote to Dr Phillips, as the Leader of the Opposition, during the time of his illness demanding a meeting,” said Paulwell as he argued that the electorate lost confidence in the party’s ability to deal with its internal affairs and the people rendered their verdict on September 3.

According to Paulwell, this makes it imperative that the PNP delegates elect Hanna to “Bring Back di Love”.

He told the delegates that Hanna has the qualities needed to lead the party.

Just over 1,000 delegates are registered to vote in the PNP’s Region Three which covers Kingston and St Andrew.

