Paving of alternative route to Gordon Town nearing completion
KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) says paving works are continuing along the Savage Pen road.
The approximately 1.6 kilometre stretch is one of the alternatives to Gordon Town Road that has been impassable since rain damaged that corridor on November 8, 2020.
According to the agency the work should be substantially completed by this weekend.
The roadway was temporary closed last weekend to facilitate paving activities.
