Paving works continue on Gordon Town Road alternative

KINGSTON, Jamaica— The National Works Agency (NWA) says the daily closure of the Savage Pen Road in St Andrew will continue into next week.

The roadway is the alternative to the Gordon Town Road, which was damaged by heavy rainfall in November last year.

The NWA said the closure of Savage Pen Road was scheduled to end today, however the paving works are incomplete, noting that its work crew experienced setbacks this week

According to the NWA, approximately 60 per cent of the 1.6 kilometre stretch of road has been paved.

The agency said the paving works will continue throughout the weekend with an expectation to wrap up this activity before the end of next week.

The road will continue to be closed daily between the hours of 9:00 am and 6:00 pm.