Pay-for-performance to be introduced in public sector, says Finance Minister
KINGSTON, Jamaica — Finance Minister, Dr Nigel Clarke, earlier today announced that permanent secretaries have agreed to the introduction of performance pay as part of their compensation package.
According to Clarke, this is a positive development.
“Permanent secretaries being willing to embrace the concept of performance pay definitely means that those are permanent secretaries who have Jamaica's best interest at heart and are willing to put their compensation on the line for performance,” Clarke said.
The finance minister was speaking at the signing ceremony between the Government and international consulting firm Ernst and Young for two contracts for public sector compensation review and the introduction of shared corporate services in some areas of government operations.
For the compensation review project, Clarke noted that the public sector is in need of an equitable and transparent pay and job evaluation system. He emphasised that there are approximately 325 separate salary scales in central government and over 185 allowances.
Under the contract, valued at US$1.6 million, the ministry said the consultants will, among other things, undertake a review of GOJ compensation system, which should also indicate the current positioning of GOJ within the Jamaican market; develop a proposal for a pay-for-performance and reward framework; develop a compensation philosophy and policy; and cost and indicate the financial impact of the new compensation structure. The ministry said the consultants will also develop a single job evaluation tool for the public sector.
The ministry added that the contract for the introduction of shared corporate services is valued at US$5.4 million and will enable the implementation of shared services in seven areas of operations namely - Human Resource Management, Finance and Accounts, Procurement, Asset Management, Information and Communication Technology, Internal Audit, Public Relations and Communication.
The ministry said that both projects will commence in January 2020 but noted that the shared corporate services project will last for 24 months while the compensation review project will be completed in 18 months.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy