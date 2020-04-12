Paymaster accepting donations for COVID-19 Telethon fundraiser
KINGSTON, Jamaica - With a strong outpouring of donations expected during the “JATogetherWeStand” online fundraising telethon this afternoon, multi-transaction payment agency Paymaster has partnered with the event organisers to help raise US$10.5 million to assist the Ministry of Health and Wellness fight the spread of the deadly COVID-19 disease.
Proceeds will also go towards the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare and frontline workers, in addition to testing kits, additional equipment and treatment, as well as to provide assistance and support to dislocated Jamaican contract workers in the United States of America.
Paymaster explained in a release a short while ago that it has created a dedicated web page to facilitate easy, convenient and secure online donations today and tomorrow. Donations will be accepted via Mastercard, Visa, and Keycard on https://my.paymaster-online.com/donations
Donors can also call 876-960-9632-5/ 888-PAY-BILL (888-729-2455) to make donations, or to get support by dialing 876-619-5638, or sending a WhatsApp message to 876-550-1754.
The company also said that from Tuesday, April 14 to Saturday, May 2, 2020 it will continue to accept online donations at www.my.paymaster-online.com or at any of its nearly 200 locations islandwide.
“We are more than excited to participate in this global fundraiser and to put both our digital and extensive branch network to use for this initiative. Paymaster has a robust and secure online channel so Jamaicans may donate while staying in or if they choose to do so, may visit a nearby location to donate in person while utilizing social distancing. We need everyone to pull together during this time of need. This global pandemic has affected all of us in various ways,” the release quotes Athinia Campbell, head of business development and client services for Paymaster Jamaica.
The event, being staged by the Jamaican Diaspora-led JATogetherWeStand Global Alliance, will be held today between 3:00 pm and 9:00 pm.
Now you can read the Jamaica Observer ePaper anytime, anywhere. The Jamaica Observer ePaper is available to you at home or at work, and is the same edition as the printed copy available at http://bit.ly/epaperlive
ADVERTISEMENT
POST A COMMENT
HOUSE RULES
1. We welcome reader comments on the top stories of the day. Some comments may be republished on the website or in the newspaper ï¿½ email addresses will not be published.
2. Please understand that comments are moderated and it is not always possible to publish all that have been submitted. We will, however, try to publish comments that are representative of all received.
3. We ask that comments are civil and free of libellous or hateful material. Also please stick to the topic under discussion.
4. Please do not write in block capitals since this makes your comment hard to read.
5. Please don't use the comments to advertise. However, our advertising department can be more than accommodating if emailed: advertising@jamaicaobserver.com.
6. If readers wish to report offensive comments, suggest a correction or share a story then please email: community@jamaicaobserver.com.
7. Lastly, read our Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy