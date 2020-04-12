Paymaster accepting donations for COVID-19 Telethon fundraiser

KINGSTON, Jamaica - With a strong outpouring of donations expected during the “JATogetherWeStand” online fundraising telethon this afternoon, multi-transaction payment agency Paymaster has partnered with the event organisers to help raise US$10.5 million to assist the Ministry of Health and Wellness fight the spread of the deadly COVID-19 disease.

Proceeds will also go towards the purchase of personal protective equipment (PPE) for healthcare and frontline workers, in addition to testing kits, additional equipment and treatment, as well as to provide assistance and support to dislocated Jamaican contract workers in the United States of America.

Paymaster explained in a release a short while ago that it has created a dedicated web page to facilitate easy, convenient and secure online donations today and tomorrow. Donations will be accepted via Mastercard, Visa, and Keycard on https://my.paymaster-online.com/donations

Donors can also call 876-960-9632-5/ 888-PAY-BILL (888-729-2455) to make donations, or to get support by dialing 876-619-5638, or sending a WhatsApp message to 876-550-1754.

The company also said that from Tuesday, April 14 to Saturday, May 2, 2020 it will continue to accept online donations at www.my.paymaster-online.com or at any of its nearly 200 locations islandwide.

“We are more than excited to participate in this global fundraiser and to put both our digital and extensive branch network to use for this initiative. Paymaster has a robust and secure online channel so Jamaicans may donate while staying in or if they choose to do so, may visit a nearby location to donate in person while utilizing social distancing. We need everyone to pull together during this time of need. This global pandemic has affected all of us in various ways,” the release quotes Athinia Campbell, head of business development and client services for Paymaster Jamaica.

The event, being staged by the Jamaican Diaspora-led JATogetherWeStand Global Alliance, will be held today between 3:00 pm and 9:00 pm.