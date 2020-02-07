Payne Land tense following killing of alleged area leader

KINGSTON, Jamaica – There are reports of tension in sections of the south west St Andrew community of Payne Land this morning, following the fatal shooting of a reported area leader last night.

The murdered man has been identified as 33-year-old Kevon Cole, who sources say is better known as “Impact Jackson”. The sources say Cole was the area leader for the section of Payne Land known as “Low Rise”.

The police have conformed the killing which they report happened about 8:30 pm on Payne Avenue close to the entrance of the Haile Selassie High School.

According to the police, Cole was attacked by assailants who shot him several times. Investigators are yet to establish a motive for the killing.

Cole was one of two persons murdered yesterday in the St Andrew South Police Division, where a state of emergency is in effect.

The other victim has been identified as 25-year-old Shamar Wright, who was fatally shot on the playfield of the Duhaney Park Primary School about 10:30 am.

Arthur Hall